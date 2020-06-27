Mumbai: Even as fans are yet to come to terms with the death of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Delhi-based Tik Tok star Siya Kakkar has reportedly committed suicide.

She was just 16. The young lady had over one million followers on Instagram and TikTok and e was very famous on social media for her dance videos. The news has sent shockwaves across the nation as it comes even as we come on terms with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

While the reason of her death is yet to be ascertained, the Delhi Police has seized Siya’s phone for further investigation. Her close friends and other people will be also called for interrogation by cops.

The DCP told, “Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 pm June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered.” She was a resident of Delhi’s Preet Vihar locality.

Delhi Police will unlock her phone to check all the call records to further investigate on the reason of her death.

Siya Kakkar’s manager said, “This must be due to something personal…workwise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. My company Fame Experts and me manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent.” Fans of the young lady lamented her death on social media. Many wondered what were the circumstances that were causing the recent spate of suicides in the country?

Reports said she was under stress for a few days. However, the cops have ruled out any connection between Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and hers.