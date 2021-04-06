Mumbai: When playing together or off the field ‘Mahi bhai’ is his go to person. However, Rishabh Pant cannot wait for the time when he takes the field leading Delhi Capitals (DC) against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rishabh Pant is hoping to use the ‘learnings’ from the iconic former skipper. Pant feels he has it in him to upstage Dhoni in the IPL clash Saturday.The 23-year-old highly rated wicketkeeper-batsman cannot wait to start his stint as a leader in that match.

“My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well,” Rishabh said in a press release issued by DC. “I’ll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK,” Rishabh added.

The effervescent youngster has endured a roller-coaster ride in international cricket. However, he has gained in prominence and respect in the past few months with his gutsy batting and drastically improved keeping. Rishabh often draws comparisons with Dhoni. However, he has maintained that he is aiming for a space of his own. He has also said he does turn to the senior player for advice and mentorship.

Rishabh has scored 2,079 runs in 68 IPL matches. He said he would be working hard to give DC their maiden IPL title. “…I am looking forward to making most of this opportunity. We haven’t won a title yet and I will try my level best to get the IPL title this year. We’ve been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years. Our preparations are going on well for this season,” he informed.

“Everyone looks in great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 per cent and is happy in the team environment. That’s what you want as a captain,” he added.

Rishabh was asked about the influence of head coach Ricky Ponting on the team. “He (Ricky) has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team. As a player when you see your coach and you’re thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team,” Rishabh signed off.