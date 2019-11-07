Gandaturum: Even as the state government is implementing several policies and programmes for development of farmers, the agricultural extension office (AEO) at Gandaturum in Bheden block, which existed here since 1969, has turned into a haunted house, a report said.

According to sources, the AEO building was constructed with lakhs of rupees. Initially, it had one officer, several gram sevaks for field visits and a distributor of agricultural inputs.

For over 30 years, no employees come to this office. As a result, it has been encroached upon by miscreants who are misusing the office building and its premises.

When contacted, district agriculture officer Dinabandhu Gandhi said, “There is acute shortage of staff in the district. However, I will investigate as to why no one stays at the AEO and also probe alleged encroachments.”

AEO provides consultation in matters of pest attack and its effective control, methods of applying organic manures and fertilizers, as well as cultivation procedure and availability of hybrid seeds.