Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: In a major political development ahead of the Nuapada by-election, Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday.

Dholakia is likely to contest the bypoll on a BJP ticket, a source said.

The induction ceremony saw the presence of several key leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal, along with senior party members and supporters.

It can be mentioned here that the bypoll for the Nuapada Assembly seat will be held November 11.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia September 8 due to health-related issues.

PNN