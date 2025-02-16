Baripada: The Forest department has arrested six poachers for trespassing into Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district, official sources said.

Samrat Gouda, Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, South division said the arrests were made after successfully identifying and tracking the locations of the poachers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras installed in the Similipal forests.

Three country-made firearms, traps, and hunting materials were also seized from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Budhia Hembram from Bhupad village, Rath Singh and Baula Singh from Subarnamanjari village, and Mithun Hembram, Lakshman Soren and Pradhan Soren from Nuagaon village. The poachers confessed to hunting a mouse deer inside the sanctuary.

A case was filed in connection with the wildlife poaching incident, and all accused were sent to court, Saturday. An additional case under the Arms Act will be filed against them for illegal possession of firearms, said Gouda.

It is pertinent to mention that 15-20 days back, six poachers entered the core area of the sanctuary with the intent to hunt wildlife. AI camera captured images of the poachers and the footage was immediately shared with the Forest department. In response, officials launched a search operation. After tracking the poachers using the photos, the department was able to arrest them.

During searches at their residences, the authorities seized the illegal firearms. The successful use of AI cameras has been instrumental in preventing poaching activities in Similipal to a great extent. Despite the arrests, the department is aware that poachers continue to infiltrate into the sanctuary.

With the help of AI cameras, watchtowers, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), sniffer dogs, and enhanced security measures by police and Forest staff, the department aims to strengthen anti-poaching efforts.

However, poachers, particularly those targeting herbivorous species like deer, sambars, and wild boars, often shift their attention to more dangerous prey such as elephants and tigers.

To fully eradicate poaching from Similipal, the filling of vacant positions within the department, strict implementation of laws, and continuous organisation of awareness campaigns are crucial, said environmentalist Sanjukta Basa.

