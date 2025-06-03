Kabisuryanagar: A man was stabbed to death during sleep late Sunday night allegedly by his wife and father-in-law at Gobindpur village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district, reportedly owing to disputes over her extramarital affair.

The deceased was identified as Kalia Sethy. His wife, Pooja, and father-in-law, Mochiram Sethy, allegedly entered the house and stabbed him to death with a knife, before fleeing the scene, the deceased’s father Abhimanyu Sethy has stated in his complaint.

Kabisuryanagar police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. A case (395/25) under Section 103 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) was registered and an investigation was launched. Purushottampur SDPO also visited the scene for further inquiry.

The incident has shocked the local community, especially after it emerged that the father of the accused woman wiped off the vermilion from her forehead, by assisting in the murder of his son-in-law. The deceased is survived by a 10-year-old son.

Police said that Abhimanyu has filed a complaint alleging that the duo killed his son due to ongoing domestic disputes arising from Pooja’s extramarital affair. He claimed Pooja frequently spoke to another man on the phone while Kalia was at work, leading to repeated arguments between the couple. The matter had reportedly reached the local panchayat authorities on two previous occasions and was temporarily resolved.

