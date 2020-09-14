Cuttack: Radio announcer, anchor and writer Nadia Bihari Mohanty breathed his last Monday afternoon at a private hospital here. He was 90.

Nadia Bihari was synonymous with the ‘Sishu Sansara’ programme. He had been anchoring this popular children-oriented programme for a long time on All India Radio (AIR).

According to family members, Nadia Bihari had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment for last few days.

As a writer, Nadia Bihari wrote several short stories and poems, specifically for children. For his contribution towards children’s literature, ‘Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar’ was conferred upon him in 2013.

Nadia Bihari was born in Kaupada village in Kendrapara district. Then after completing his graduation in law, he started looking for a job in the 1950s. He got a job offer as an announcer in AIR, Cuttack in 1958 and took it up. During his service period, he was also contributing short stories, essays, articles and poems to ‘Mana Pabana’ and ‘Meena Bazaar’.

PNN