Amid heavy losses, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have announced tariff hikes to stay afloat in the game. Jio is expected to announce its plans December 6 with up to 40 per cent hike in prices. We have listed here the most popular plans offers by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to make it easy for the users to choose a plan for them.

Airtel revised tariff plans: Airtel has released its revised tariff plans that will be applicable starting December 3 across the country.

The base tariffs start from Rs 19 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 150MB data. This plan remains unchanged and continues as it is from the previous list of plans. On the Rs 49 plan, Airtel offers a talk time of Rs 38.52 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 148 plan offers unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 2GB data with Airtel Xstream, Wynk, and Hello Tunes benefits with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 248 plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 298 plan offers unlimited calls with 100 SMS and 2GB data/day with Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel’s Rs 598 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data per day. The Rs 698 plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 2 GB data per with Airtel Thanks benefits.

Rs 1498 annual plan offers unlimited calls, 3600 SMS and 24GB and additional benefits. Similarly, the Rs 2,398 annual plan offers 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB data per day for 365 days.

Vodafone-Idea revised tariff plans: Vodafone Idea has released its revised tariff plans that will be applicable starting December 3 across the country.

The unlimited packs with 28 days validity and unlimited voice calls start at Rs 149 with 2GB data and 300 SMS, followed by Rs 249 plan, which offers 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. Vodafone Idea plans which offer 2GB and 3GB data per day are priced at Rs 299 and Rs 399, respectively.

Vodafone Idea’s unlimited plans with 84 days validity and unlimited calling are prices at Rs 379 for 6GB data and 1000 SMS followed by Rs 599 plan, which offers 1.5GB data per day and Rs 699 plan giving 2GB data per day along with 100 SMS/day.

With the latest plans, Vodafone Idea is currently offering two annual packs with 365 days validity. The first plan is priced at Rs 1,499 which offers unlimited calls with 24GB data and 3,600 SMS. The second plan is priced at Rs 2,399 that offers 1.5GB data per day along with 100 SMS a day.