Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane is back to training. The Indian Test vice captain posted a video on his social media handles of him going through the paces. “After spending some quality time with the family, its time to get back at the office,” he said in the post.

Rahane had taken some time off from the game to be with his wife who had a second child. The 31-year-old and his wife Radhika had a child in the first week of October. He posted a pic with his family on October 7 and a number of current and former cricketers congratulated him.

The happy news in his personal life has coincided with a return to form for Rahane. He broke his century drought earlier in the year in West Indies and in the recently concluded three-match series against South Africa, Rahane scored another ton and a total of 216 runs in four innings. It was Rahane’s first hundred at home in over three years in Test cricket.

He will now be back in action with the Indian team when they take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series which starts November 14.