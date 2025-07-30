London: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the series-deciding fifth Test against England, starting Thursday at The Oval, as part of workload management, with Akash Deep likely to replace him, according to a report.

The 31-year-old world No 1 pacer appeared off-colour during the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he struggled with his pace and failed to make breakthroughs.

“The BCCI medical team has told Bumrah that the decision is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind,” reported ESPNCricinfo.

The report added that Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin niggle, is likely to replace Bumrah in the XI.

Earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that no decision had been taken regarding team composition and that all bowlers, including Bumrah, were fit.

“We haven’t had any conversation around the combination for the last Test,” Gambhir had said after the fourth Test in Manchester. “No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country.”

England piled up a massive 669 in response to India’s 358, taking a 311-run first-innings lead at the fourth Test.

However, India mounted a remarkable fightback from 0 for 2, batting 143 overs in the second innings with centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja to earn a dramatic draw and stay alive in the five-match series, trailing 1-2.

Bumrah bowled 33 overs in the first innings of the fourth Test — the most he has bowled in a single innings — but returned figures of 2 for 103, the first time he conceded over 100 runs in a Test innings.

The number of deliveries he bowled over 140kph dropped significantly over the series — from 42.7% at Headingley, to 22.3% at Lord’s, and just 0.5% at Old Trafford.

Despite his dip in effectiveness, Bumrah remains the joint highest wicket-taker for India in the series alongside Mohammed Siraj, with 14 wickets to his credit.