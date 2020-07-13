Mumbai: The novel coronavirus has caught many Hindi film stars under its grip. Shootings of ads and TV shows have slowly resumed and actors have been seen venturing out to resume work with proper precautions.

Meanwhile, Khiladi Akshay Kumar was spotted outside a dubbing studio. The actor apparently had gone for a dubbing session when he was clicked by photographers. This did not go well with the Mission Mangal star who was caught getting angry at a photographer for not wearing mask.

The video of Akshay giving a piece of mind to the photographer has been now going viral on social media. It was first uploaded on photo sharing app Instagram.

In the video, photographers can be seen taking pictures of Akshay. During this time a photographer was not wearing a mask. Seeing this, Akshay gets angry at the photographer and asks him to wear a mask first.

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be heard saying ‘wear your mask properly.’ The video is few days old. The Good Newwz actor opted for a casual look and is sporting grey joggers on a plain white tee and a mask.

Akshay is one of the first actors who had reached the set with all the security measures to shoot an advertisement. The actor recently shared a picture of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom which also features actress Lara Ditta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Ranjit M Tewari and Jackky Bhagnani.

The captions reads ”Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month”.

On professional front, Akshay will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His upcoming film Bell Bottom is a thriller helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. It will be shot in the UK.

Also Read: The Humble Superstar: Pic of Tiger Shroff sleeping on the floor is winning hearts on social media