Mumbai: Action drama film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, earned Rs 15.30 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced Saturday.

Billed as the untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever, the movie released in theatres across the country Friday.

Producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films shared the opening day box office numbers of the film on its official social media handles.

“Force takes off to a soaring start at the box office! This true story of action, bravery, and sacrifice is winning hearts and spreading love,” Maddock Films wrote along with a poster, which mentioned that the movie earned Rs 15.30 crore in net box office collection (NBOC).

Sky Force takes off to a soaring start at the box office! ✈ This true story of action, bravery, and sacrifice is winning hearts and spreading love. Book tickets now! #RepublicDayWithSkyForce #ApplauseForSkyforce 🔗- Link in bio. #SkyForce in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/hG65rhrVKS — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 25, 2025

Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Pahariya.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.