Mumbai: Legendary actor Vinod Khanna’s son Akshaye Khanna was once quite popular in the Hindi film industry.

Today, Akshaye is celebrating his 45th birthday. Born 28 March 1975, Akshaye started his career with the film Himalaya Putra (1997) and his second film Border hit the theatres in the same year.

Akshaye got recognition from the film Taal (1999) which was superhit. In the film, Akshaye romanced with Aishwarya Rai.

The film Dil Chahta Hai earned him with a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award. Later he appeared in films like Humraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Race and Dahek.

Despite being 45 years old, Akshaye is still a bachelor. According to reports, Akshaye could have tied the knot with fellow actor Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor sent the marriage proposal to Akshaye. But Karisma’s mother Babita Kapoor interfered because at that time Karisma’s career was at the peak. Babita did not want Karisma to get married at this stage of her career.

Today, Karisma would have been Akshaye’s wife had Babita Kapoor not intervened.

Akshaye Khanna once said, “I don’t like children, so I haven’t married till today. I never want to get married. I can stay in a relationship for some time but I cannot run that for long.”

Akshaye’s name has been associated with other actresses as well.

Akshaye has always been shy, so he does not talk about his personal life. But according to several reports he has dated actresses Tara Sharma and Riya Sen .

The Hulchul actor failed to establish himself as a mainstay in the film industry. But he definitely made a mark by portraying a variety of characters. He was last seen in the film Section 375.