Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show host and popular comedian Kapil Sharma has millions of fans across the country. Not only this but his whole team has a huge fan base. Famous comedian of The Kapil Sharma Show who plays the role of a ‘Pushpa Nani’ i.e Ali Asgar has recently made surprising revelations about his personal life. Ali, who established a separate identity from the role of women, dreamed of becoming a chef. Ali is no longer a part of this show.

It is being speculated that Ali Asgar was being given Rs 5-7 lakhs for each episode to work on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil used to charge Rs 60 to 70 lakh for the weekend episode in the first season of the show. But now he takes Rs 1 crore for every weekend episode. With increasing popularity, their fees have also increased.

According to reports, Archana takes home around Rs 10 lakh for each episode.

Earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be the judge of this show. According to reports, Sidhu used to get around Rs 25 lakh an episode.

Krishna, who plays Sapna in the show, charges Rs 10-12 lakhs per weekend episode. Bharti who plays Titli Yadav also charges Rs 10-12 lakh in the show. Apart from this, Chandan Prabhakar, a childhood friend of Kapil who plays Chai Wala Chandu in the show, takes Rs 7 lakh for the weekend episode.

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, who plays Bacha Yadav in the show, takes Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode. At the same time, Sumona Chakraborty, who plays the role of Bhuri, charges Rs 6 to 7 lakh per episode.

