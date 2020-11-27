Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s weekly comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show often makes headlines. The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma and leaves no stones unturned to entertain the audience.

At the same time, Archana Puran Singh sits on the chair as the judge. But do you know how much Archana charges for one episode?

According to reports, Archana takes home around Rs 10 lakh for each episode.

Earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be the judge of this show. According to reports, Sidhu used to get around Rs 25 lakh an episode.

Krishna, who plays Sapna in the show, charges Rs 10-12 lakhs per weekend episode. Bharti who plays Titli Yadav also charges Rs 10-12 lakh in the show. Apart from this, Chandan Prabhakar, a childhood friend of Kapil who plays Chai Wala Chandu in the show, takes Rs 7 lakh for the weekend episode.

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, who plays Bacha Yadav in the show, takes Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode. At the same time, Sumona Chakraborty, who plays the role of Bhuri, charges Rs 6 to 7 lakh per episode.

Notably, Archana started her career in the year 1993.

She made her TV debut in the Zee TV show Wah Kya Scene Hai. The show was a super hit that year, after which Archana started gaining popularity. After this, Archana worked in back-to-back shows Jaane Bhi Do Paaro and Nehle Pe Dehla.

In 2005, Archana took part in Nach Baliye as a contestant. After this Archana hosted the dance based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2006. She appeared as a judge on comedy shows, including Sony TV’s India’s Comedy Circus. She appeared as a judge in Comedy Circus season 1 in 2006 and season 2 in 2008.

