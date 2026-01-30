New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt has teamed up with streaming platform Prime Video to produce an upcoming film, titled Don’t Be Shy.

Described as an original romantic comedy, the film will be produced by Alia and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions alongside Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, according to a press release.

It follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

Alia, whose first production was Darlings, which released in 2022, said the aim of the banner is to produce stories which “feel honest and voices that feel their own”.

“This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It’s an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story to find its audience,” she said in a statement.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India said he is thrilled to collaborate with Alia and Shaheen on “extremely fun yet warm romantic comedy”. “Alia’s innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story,” he added.