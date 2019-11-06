Mumbai: Underwater photoshoot is definitely not a brand new concept but it has seen a huge surge in the last few years as more and more celebrities continue to share their surreal underwarer photographs on social media.

How can our Hindi film stars stay behind? Actress Alia Bhatt’s latest photoshoot has surfaced on the internet and it has absolutely floored her fans.

Yes, Alia is seen giving perfect poses underwater.

The Gully Boy actress always remains in the headlines for her acting skills but now everyone is quite surprised to see this photoshoot.

The underwater photo session was for the latest issue of Vogue magazine in which the actress can be seen in different avatars. Pictures from the project went viral on social media the moment they surfaced.

Alia shared three snaps from her underwater photoshoot on Instagram. The actor shared one monochrome picture of herself, dressed in a monokini looking at the camera.

Alia has just completed the filming for the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film Sadak 2 and it is slated to be released July 10, 2020.

Alia also has Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor under her belt. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR.