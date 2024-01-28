Jeypore: In what can be called a rare feat, five members of a family here in Koraput district have won gold medals in the All India Power Lifting Championship recently held at Bhubaneswar, a report said Saturday.

The winners were identified as Biswanath Nayak, Vivek Nayak, Vaibhavi Nayak, Rabindra Nath Nayak and Radhamohan Nayak of this town. They won gold medals by defeating their nearest rivals in the championship. Contestants from as many as seven states in the country participated in this championship.

Moreover, Ajay Kumar Jani, posted as a junior engineer at Jeypore Municipality brought laurels for Jeypore by winning twin gold medals in the championship held at Bhubaneswar.

Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, municipality executive officer Siddharth Pattanaik, civic body chairman Narendra Mohanty, assistant engineer Biswanath Patra and BDO Shakti Mohapatra have congratulated him on his success.

PNN