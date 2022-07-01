Pallekele: The experienced Deepti Sharma’s all-round performance (3/25 and 22 n o) helped the Indian women’s cricket team beat Sri Lanka here Friday by four wickets. In the company of Pooja Vastrakar (21 n o, 19b, 2×6), Deepti Sharma guided the team home in 38 overs. The Indian eves were set an easy target of 172 in Harmanpreet Kaur’s first match as full-time ODI captain.

Cruising at 123 for three, India nearly made heavy weather of what seemed a comfortable run-chase after Harmanpreet (44, 63b, 3×4) and suddenly slipped to 138 for six. But Deepti and Vastrakar ensured India emerged winners.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 171 in 48.2 overs, and then chased down the target with 12 overs to spare. The three-match series is part of the ICC ODI Championship.

Thanks to the Indian bowlers’ excellent show in the series opener, Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first on winning the toss did not yield the desired result. Seasoned off-spinner Deepti and medium pacer Renuka Singh (3/29) were the wreckers-in-chiefs.

Deepti enjoyed early success when she dismissed Hansima Karunaratne for an 11-ball duck. Seeking to break the shackles, the batter went down the track to a delivery that was tossed up, but the lack of elevation meant the ball did not travel beyond mid off.

A partnership ensued but not for long, with Deepti getting the better of opener Hasini Perera (37, 54b, 5×4). Sri Lanka were in for more shock as 63/3 soon became 65/4, this time Harmanpreet, enjoyed success with the ball by dismissing Kavisha Dilhari (0).

As wickets tumbled at one end, Nilakshi de Silva (43, 63b, 4×4) held fort at the other until she was trapped in front of the wicket.

The Indians also got off to a poor start, losing Smriti Mandhana (4) as early as the second over. Wicket-keeper Bhatia (1), too, did not last long, leaving India at 17 for two in the fourth over. Skipper Harmanpreet then played the role of an anchor allowing Shafali Verma to blaze her way to 35 (40b, 1×4, 2×6). Harleen Deol (34, 40b, 2×4) chipped in with a useful knock before Deepti and Vastrakar took the visitors home.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka women: 171 in 48.2 overs (Nilakshi de Silva 43, Hasini Perera 37, Deepti Sharma 3/25, Renuka Singh 3/29) lost to India women: 176/6 in 38 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 44, Shafali Verma 35, Harleen Deol 34, Deepti Sharma 22 n o, Pooja Vastrakar 21 n o; Inoka Ranaweera 4/39) by 4 wickets.