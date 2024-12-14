Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s lawyers plan to initiate legal action over his “illegal detention” despite the High Court’s orders to release him immediately.

After Allu Arjun’s release from Chanchalguda Jail Saturday morning, his lawyer Ashok Reddy told media that he was kept in illegal detention despite Jail authorities receiving order copy from the High Court.

The lawyer said the High Court had clearly stated in its order that the accused should be released forthwith.

“Despite receiving the order copy, they did not release him. You should question the government and department why the actor was not released. The High Court order was very specific that forthwith, the moment you receive the order, you have to release the actor. Despite that, they have not released. They have to answer,” the lawyer said.

“We have to take further steps. Whatever legally permissible we will take,” he added.

The actor’s legal team maintained that there was no delay in Jail authorities receiving the order. They claimed that they submitted a certified copy of the High Court order and the messenger of the High Court also furnished a copy to the authorities.

Soon after his release, Allu Arjun drove to Geetha Arts, the film production house of the family, and spoke to his lawyers for an hour.

The national award-winning actor was released from Jail at 6.40 a.m., nearly 12 hours after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks.

Jail authorities said they received the bail order late in the night and since the prisoners can’t be released during night hours as per the jail manual, the actor was released the next morning.

Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the High Court, an hour after a lower court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in the case relating to a stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The interim bail capped the day-long dramatic developments that began on Friday morning with the actor’s arrest from his residence in Jubilee Hills.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show attended by Allu Arjun December 4.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.