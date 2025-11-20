New Delhi: Amid Dhaka’s call for the extradition of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Thursday, said he is “eternally grateful” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring her safety and “saving my mother’s life.”

This comes after Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity related to a violent crackdown during student-led protests last year. Bangladesh’s interim government has cited the India–Bangladesh Extradition Treaty (2013) to request her return following an arrest warrant issued by the ICT for “crimes against humanity.”

Speaking to IANS, Sajeeb Wazed reiterated his appreciation for India’s support.

“I am eternally grateful to PM Modi. He has ensured my mother’s safety and saved my mother’s life. He is also keeping her under tight security. I am grateful to the Government of India and the people of India,” he said.

Responding to Bangladesh’s request for extradition, Wazed argued that the interim administration lacks legal standing.

“For extradition to happen, even with a treaty, there has to be law. First, there has to be a legal government, which this government is not. Second, due process has to be followed, which has not been followed. The process itself has to be legal, and the process is illegal here. So, on this basis, legally, India cannot extradite my mother. India has no obligations,” he told IANS.

When asked whether Prime Minister Modi had acted as a true statesman by refusing to bow to external pressure, Wazed said, “Absolutely, he will not give in to unconstitutional and illegal pressure.”

Earlier this week, Hasina was sentenced to death by the ICT on charges of incitement, ordering killings and failing to prevent atrocities.

November 17, former Prime Minister Hasina released a statement alleging that the verdict was delivered by a “rigged tribunal” established by the unelected interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which she said lacks a democratic mandate. She called the ruling “biased” and “politically motivated.”

“In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force,” the statement read.

“Millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent and socially regressive administration of Dr Muhammad Yunus will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights. They can see that the trials conducted by the so-called International Crimes Tribunal were never intended to achieve justice or provide any genuine insight into the events of July and August 2025. Rather, their purpose was to scapegoat the Awami League and to distract the world’s attention from the failings of Dr Yunus and his ministers.”

November 18, the Awami League also rejected the ICT’s verdict against the former prime minister, calling the ruling “malicious, retaliatory, and vengeful.”

In a press release dated November 17, the party sharply criticised the interim government.

“With deep anger and profound sorrow, we observe that instead of an elected government, the illegal, unconstitutional, unelected killer-fascist Yunus and his associates have unlawfully seized state power. Subsequently, they established an illegal tribunal in violation of the internationally recognised principles governing the International Crimes Tribunal. This tribunal is entirely illegal, malicious, vindictive, and driven by vengeance,” the statement had said.

IANS