New Delhi: Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, among others, extended their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Amitabh shared a post on his X handle and wrote, “Happy Diwali” in the caption.

T 5537 टी ५५३७ -दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/gsUKGdwDUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2025

Johar uploaded pictures with his children, Yash and Roohi, on his Instagram handle.

“Happy Diwali to one and alll…. May the year be full of light , love and laughter…. From mine to yours … have a happy festive season,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Akshay shared a post on X and wrote, “Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali “.

हर मुस्कान से रोशन हो ये त्योहार। Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali 🪔✨ pic.twitter.com/inAp1l3BFz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2025

Allu Arjun posted his picture on Instagram. “Happy Diwali,” read the caption.

Hrithik Roshan wrote on his X handle, “Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people.”

Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 20, 2025

Jr NTR also shared a post on his X handle to wish his fans on the occasion. “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2025

Bobby Deol uploaded a story on his Instagram handle. “Happy Diwali. Light, Love and Gratitude, Always,” read the caption.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from the Diwali celebration on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Diwali”.

Sunny Deol said, “May this Diwali light up every corner of your life with warmth, courage, and new beginnings. Wishing you all love, peace, and positivity. #HappyDiwali.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, dressed for the festival. “Saj dhaj ke ready for the brightest time of the year. Happy Diwali, you beautiful souls,” she wrote in the caption.

Varun Dhawan also posed for a series of pictures, which he shared on Instagram. “Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

Madhuri Dixit shared a post on her X handle and wrote “Happy Diwali”.

Happy Diwali ✨🪔 pic.twitter.com/8PAgHVIN1N — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 20, 2025

Other actors, who extended their wishes on social media included the names of Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor among others.