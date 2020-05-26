Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan fondly remembered Tuesday 15 years of the hit Bunty Aur Babli. The movie marked his first on-screen outing with son Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Shaad Ali, the 2005 film featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime. Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them.

The crime comedy also featured actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who would marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, in a special appearance. She danced to the chartbuster track, ‘Kajra Re’.

Remembering ‘Bunty and Babli’ on its 15th anniversary

Amitabh took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film. It was with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek and Aishwarya.

“15 years… ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And ‘kajara re’ on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!” the 77-year-old actor wrote.

See link: https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1265157168023719936

The father-son duo later collaborated on films such as Sarkar series, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa. Critics have said that in almost all the films with his son, the senior Bachchan underplayed his character. This was done so that Abhishek could steal the limelight.

Sequel on the anvil

The sequel to Bunty Aur Babli, backed by Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to be released June 26 this year. Touted as a ‘rebooted sequel’, the film features Rani and Saif Ali Khan. He steps in for Abhishek as the titular ‘Bunty’ character in the project. It also stars Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari.

It should also be stated here that Saif had a talk with Abhishek before joining the project. Saif had earlier said, he did not mind playing the role as long as Abhishek was okay with it. It was only after Abhishek’s go ahead, Saif decided to take up the role.

Agencies