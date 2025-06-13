Robot 2 star Amy Jackson recently shared a series of bikini photos on her Instagram account, treating her 13.5 million followers to a glimpse of her summer getaway. While posting the pictures, she captioned them, “SCUSIIIII Summer has officially started. The best couple of days with the best bunch of beauties… even if two of them did have pineapple on their pizza, I’m looking at youuuu @edwestwick @kkatinka_.”

In the photos, Amy can be seen wearing a white bikini while relaxing with friends. In another snap, she appears to be vacationing with her partner, actor Ed Westwick.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together. Amy, a British actor known for her roles in Indian films, gave birth to a baby boy, her first with the Gossip Girl star.

Amy and Ed began dating in 2022 and tied the knot in August 2024. Their son, Oscar, is their first child together. Amy also has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. The two dated from 2015 to 2021.

Amy made her film debut with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam in 2010, followed by her Bollywood debut in Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012. She went on to appear in films such as Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, 2.0, and Theri. She was last seen in Crakk, starring Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal.

Ed Westwick began his acting career with Children of Men in 2006 but rose to fame as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl (2007–2012).

