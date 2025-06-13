Mumbai: Hindi film actress Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday Friday, receiving warm wishes from family and fans. Notably, her bond with Tiger Shroff’s family remains strong with his mother, Ayesha Shroff, posted on Instagram, “Happppppppiest birthday deeeeeeshu!! Wish you the besssst year ahead!! @dishapatani,” to which Disha fondly replied, “Love you so much my aunty,” with red heart emojis.

Known for her bold fashion choices and fitness-focused posts, Disha lit up social media with sizzling pictures highlighting her abs and curves under the sun. The birthday images sparked buzz among fans, with her wardrobe becoming the talk of the town.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were long rumoured to be in a relationship, with speculation starting around 2016. Though the two never officially confirmed their status, their close bond and frequent appearances together fueled the gossip. The pair first collaborated on the music video Befikra in 2016 and later starred together in Ahmed Khan’s action-thriller Baaghi 2. Disha also appeared in a special dance number, Do You Love Me, in Baaghi 3.

The two reportedly parted ways in 2022, though neither publicly acknowledged the breakup. Speculation about their split arose through media reports and subtle hints on social media.