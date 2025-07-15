Mumbai: Ananya Panday loves to flaunt her perfect curves whenever she gets a chance, and her latest Instagram post is proof.

The ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ actress dropped a video of enjoying a personal pose party by the pool in the middle of another party.

Ananya looked sizzling in a two-piece, raising the temperature with her picture-perfect physique. We could also see some people enjoying a heart-to-heart in the background during the party.

“Having my own pose party while there’s an actual party in the background ooops,” she captioned the post.

On the professional front, Ananya will next be seen as the female lead in “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Recently, she welcomed Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada to the “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” family.

Dropping a video of Jackie with Kartik, Ananya wrote on her Insta stories, “The coolest ever! Welcome to the TMMTMTTM family Jaggu dada @apnabhidu.”

Kartik rightfully gave Jackie the title of the ‘OG Hero” as he introduced him as a member of the cast. Jackie made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai’s 1983 release “Hero“.

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” marks Kartik and Ananya’s second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the project is being made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans. Kartik is presently filming his much-anticipated next in Rajasthan.

Before this, Kartik and Ananya shot “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” in Croatia.

As Ananya wrapped up the Croatia schedule, she and Kartik marked the occasion by grooving to the “Dheeme Dheeme” track from “Pati Patni Aur Woh“.

Backed by Karan Johar in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” is expected to get a theatrical release on February 13 next year.

IANS