Mumbai: Debutant actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is turning up the heat on social media. The star kid, who has still not entered the film industry, knows how to grab attention on social media.

Travel freak Alanna loves to explore different countries and keeps entertaining fans with her beach vacation pictures. She can easily give other actresses a run for their money. A star in the making, Alanna has more than 400k followers on Instagram.

Alanna has been raising temperatures with her stylish and glamorous pictures. Away from the limelight, she is busy chilling on her holidays. Internet sensation Alanna is a fashion student and never fails to impress fans with her stunning avatar. New kid on the block Alanna Panday is the daughter of Bollywood fitness trainer Deanne Panday.

She is a rage on social media. According to reports, she is dating ace fashion designer Monisha Jaisingh’s son Yudi Jaisingh. Alanna and Yudi are dating each other and have been sharing pictures on the internet. She is surely a diva to look out for!