Paralakhemundi: The long-standing border dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha has resurfaced after a brief lull, with officials of the neighbouring state reportedly surveying Gangabada panchayat of Rayagada block in Gajapati district. The matter came to the fore when officials from Andhra Pradesh visited villages such as Manikapatana, Amaringi, and Burusahi under Gangabada panchayat and conducted a survey.

Notably, both Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are trying to encroach on Odisha land bordering their states and carrying out various activities in intervals.

Residents alleged that the Andhra officials issued warnings to evict houses, a Forest department beat house, and government structures, claiming jurisdiction over the region. The move has sparked fresh tensions among the residents along the disputed border. On being informed, the district administration rushed two officials to Gangabada panchayat Tuesday to assess the situation.

Sub-Collector Anup Panda and Rayagada tehsildar Santosh Barik visited the disputed areas and interacted with the residents. Panda asserted that Gangabada clearly falls within Odisha’s jurisdiction and emphasised that the state has already undertaken various development activities in the area, with more ongoing. He also stated that the Odisha government would be informed about Andhra’s unauthorised actions, and if such activities persist, legal steps will be taken. Panda further suggested that a joint administrative-level discussion between Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati district in state, followed by a coordinated survey, would be the most effective way to resolve the issue. Locals have expressed concern, alleging that Andhra Pradesh has long been attempting to integrate border villages into its territory by offering incentives such as permanent housing, allowances, cash benefi ts, educational assistance for children, hostel facilities, and bus services. Residents accuse the Odisha government of not giving due attention to the border areas for which they believe has emboldened Andhra Pradesh to continue its encroachment efforts. Locals recalled that three years ago, the then Andhra Pradesh minister had visited Manikapatana and allegedly demolished an Odisha-run Anganwadi center. At that time, the Odisha administration had officially protested the move.