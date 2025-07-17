Balasore: The elder brother of the 20-year-old woman student, who died after she set herself on fire on Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College campus, Wednesday, lodged a police complaint seeking protection from cyber harassment for the family.

Soumyaranjan lodged the complaint at Bhograi police station, where he named at least five persons, alleging that they were harassing the family on social media. While demanding action against the persons named in the complaint, the brother also threatened that the entire family may go for mass suicide if denied justice.

He mentioned in the complaint that “unfortunate and unbearable” derogatory remarks were made about his family on social media platforms. He alleged that certain individuals were attempting to exploit the tragedy for political gains and named four people in connection with the defamatory content. He said, “When the family is undergoing severe mental trauma after losing a daughter, some people on social media are making derogatory remarks and posting filthy posts and comments.

We have to bear unnecessary trolling and abuse online.” The brother also said there have been attempts at character assassination of his deceased sister on the social media platform. Sources said that while the police were yet to register the case, they are examining the authenticity of the complaint.