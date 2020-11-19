Pottangi: Various government departments and agencies of Andhra Pradesh have been carrying out a number of developmental activities in Kotia panchayat of Koraput. The Andhra government has reportedly made a fresh bid to grab the fringe panchayat by luring its people with the help of middlemen, a report said. The neighbouring state is trying to make its claim on Kotia panchayat.

Meanwhile, officials of Koraput and Vishakhapatnam district administrations held discussion with the villagers in Andhra side Wednesday and advised them not to create problem with Kotia people till the matter was sorted out.

Earlier, the sub-collector and the nodal officer of the Kotia panchayat Lalita Mohan Kahanr had sought a report on the development activities being carried out by AP in the panchayat.

Following his direction, the sub-collector, BDO Monalisa Debata, additional tehsildar Mahdev Bhatra, other officials Bhaskar Dakua, Bijayananada and panchayat executive officer Dushashan Nayak took stock of the situation at Uparasembi, Tala Ganjei Padar and Talsembi villages.

During the visit, the officials found that Andhra government is carrying out excavation of a number of ponds in many villages under the panchayat. They have submitted a report in this regard to the nodal officer of the Kotia panchayat.

Former sarpanch of Tala Ganjei panchayat, Gemel Bisu said the ITDA of the neighbouring government is funding excavation of 30 t0 35 ponds in 12 villages including Talasembi, Panukulaba, Uparasembi, Thulipadar, Kotia-01, Tala Ganjei padar, Kotia-02, Kurudipadar, Upara Ganjei Padara, Rana Singh, Paniki and Simagada.

The Andhra government is spending Rs 10 on each pond. Besides pond digging, the neighbouring government has been carrying out several other development activities.

The Andhra government has also provided electricity to 25 households at Tala Ganjei Padar, which was declared as an ideal village.

On the other hand, the state government had undertaken several developmental projects in the panchayat. The block administration had paid wages to the tune of Rs 70 lakh to people.

Moreover, works on drain and protection wall are underway in the panchayat at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Official sources said the rural development department, DPEP and ITDA are executing projects worth Rs 60 crore in the panchayat.

It may be noted here that Kotia panchayat was formed with 21 fringe villages on the borders of Andhra Pradesh. The AP government made several bids in the past to grab the panchayats, stoking border controversies.

