Hatadihi: Even though the government claims to spend crores of rupees towards developing infrastructure of Anganwadi centres across the state, reports from the ground tell a different tale as evident in case of an anganwadi centre that has been operating on a local man’s verandah in Keonjhar district.

According to locals, Jadabanka Anganwadi centre in Keonjhar district continues to face hurdles owing to lack of infrastructure because of administrative negligence.

Even though locals have long been demanding for an all-weather structure for the centre, this anganwadi center funded under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scheme is yet to see any basic facilities built despite funds being sanctioned for it. The construction work here was abandoned mid-way for reasons not known to villagers, rued locals.

As many as 45 students study in this centre. However, they are forced to spend through the day on the verandah of the Anganwadi workers as there is no permanent classroom for them. They are being imparted education in a damaged asbestos house in the village that leaks water every time it rains.

Local villagers have demanded the district collector to intervene and provide the basic amenities to this centre at the earliest.

