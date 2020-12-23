Bhubaneswar: In another case disproportionate assets, Odisha Vigilance officials Wednesday conducted simultaneous search raids at multiple places in Puri district to trace out incriminating documents and assets in connection with a case of corruption by an Anganwadi worker at Akshayadham Anganwadi Center, Baselisahi in Puri district.

The vigilance officers are underway at various places including the residential house of her father where she and her family members are staying, an asbestos-roofed house located at Akshaya Dham fish market, Baselisahi, another asbestos residence constructed over plot no. 2411, Khatami no. 2656, Samanta, Puri, a triple storied building at Hatisal, Lokanath Road, also at Puri, a single storied building located at her in- laws’ house at Hatasahi, Bantalasingh, Puri, the office of her husband and the Anganwadi Center.

The searches were underway while the calculation of total value of her movable and immovable properties are yet to be ascertained.

PNN