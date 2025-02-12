Luanda: Angola has recorded 3,402 cholera cases and 114 deaths since the outbreak began in early January, according to the Health Ministry’s daily press release.

Since February 1, Angola has been reporting more than 100 new cholera cases daily, peaking at 295 February 8. However, laboratory testing to confirm infections remains limited, with only about 20 samples analysed per day, Tuesday’s press release said.

Since the outbreak January 7, the disease has spread to multiple provinces, with Luanda and the neighbouring Bengo province the most affected.

More than 925,000 people have been vaccinated against cholera, covering 86 per cent of the target population, according to the Health Ministry’s epidemiological bulletin Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibro cholerae. It is a global public health threat and indicates inequity and lack of social and economic development. Access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Most people with cholera have mild or moderate diarrhoea and can be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS). However, the disease can progress rapidly, so starting treatment quickly is vital to save lives. Patients with severe disease need intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics.

Cholera can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea, which can be fatal within hours if untreated. Most people infected with Vibro cholerae do not develop symptoms but can spread the bacteria through their faeces for 1–10 days. Symptoms appear 12 hours to 5 days after infection.

Cholera has been known for many centuries. The first pandemic, or global epidemic, was recorded in the 19th century. Since then, six pandemics have killed millions of people worldwide. The current (seventh) pandemic started in South Asia in 1961 and continues to affect populations globally.

IANS