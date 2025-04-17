Angul: Vigilance sleuths Wednesday launched simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Rama Chandra Satapathy, assistant executive engineer (AEE) posted in Athamallik block of Angul district, in connection with allegations of possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

The raids were conducted at his official quarters in Athamallik, his office, and several other properties across Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack and Bhawanipatna. A team comprising seven DSPS and 15 inspectors raided nine locations altogether.

Sources confirmed that the raids were based on complaints alleging that the AEE had demanded bribes for passing bills related to MGNREGA works in the block and harassed contractors who refused to pay the bribe. A video showing Kudagaon sarpanch Siddharth Kumar Ksheti touching the feet of Satapathy for clearing the bills had gone viral on social media.

The sarpanch had also drawn the attention of state and Union ministers over the issue. During the raids, Vigilance officials reportedly seized several incriminating documents, cash, and gold jewellery. Among the findings was `23.95 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from the residence of Satapathy’s son-in-law, Tapan Tripathy at Junagarh in Kalahandi.

Officials also found details of 19 properties, including a plot in Barang, 16 plots in Dhenkanal, a two-storey building, 326 gram gold, Rs 63.69 lakh in fixed and savings bank deposits, two four-wheelers and two motorcycles. The Vigilance team has taken Satapathy from Dhenkanal to Athamallik for questioning.

