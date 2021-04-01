Angul: At a time when the state is celebrating Utkal Divas, Angul district is celebrating 27 years of being a separate district. It was accorded with the district status April 1, 1993.

Over the years, the district has achieved a lot but still is lagging behind in several fields.

The district is a treasure trove of natural resources. Several nationalised companies such as Nalco, NTPC and MCL have played a pivotal role in improving the district’s financial condition. It also contributes significantly to the state’s exchequer. The district has made tremendous progress in the field of agriculture. Farmers of this district have been in spotlight for cultivating cash crops such as capsicum and broccoli.

Similarly, the infrastructures of the district’s education, health and tourism are getting stronger. While students from this district have been doing well in examinations for the last couple of years, modernisation of health facilities is on. And Satkosia’s rich biodiversity has been attracting tourists from far and away.

But according to people of the district, the district’s progress could have been more if issues such as unemployment, pollution, irrigation, drinking water, land acquisition, displacement, and vacant doctor posts had been addressed properly.

According to Kishorenagar based Jeevan, Jibika O Krushi Jami Suraksha Committee president Dinabandhu Pradhan, 16 years have passed since the state government conducted groundbreaking ceremony of Sureswaree Irrigation Project at Kishorenagar. But the project has not moved an inch. Had the project been completed, it could have irrigated 1,965 acres of farmland in six panchayats. The government had signed an MoU for a power plant here in 2010 and the project has since been neglected.

Similarly, president, Talcher Suraksha Manch, Muralidhar Sahoo alleged the air pollution in Talcher area is increasing alarmingly resulting in people suffering from respiratory diseases. Neither the administration nor the authorities of the mines and factories are taking any corrective measures to improve the situation. People residing in Kaniha area are also suffering the same issue.

Describing the issues of those who lost their land to various developmental projects, social activist Bauribandhu Sahu said due to rapid industrialization, the people residing in several areas under Banarpal block have been losing their lands. But these affected people are yet to get jobs or compensation as they were promised. It seems that no one is there to listen to their problems.

The district headquarters hospital (DHH) and all the CHCs and PHCs have endless issues as well. “The DHH, as well as the CHCs and PHCs, have a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff. Trauma care centre and burn units are yet to be made functional in the DHH. At the same time, the demands for transforming the DHH into a super speciality hospital and then to a medical college have been raised but they are falling on deaf ears.

When contacted, district Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said the district is already on the path of development. Several projects are being executed to this effect. Works on some of them have already started. Once these projects are completed, the district would emerge as an example for others, he claimed.

The administration is laying emphasis on development of tourism, health, education, agriculture and sports. But the need of the hour is to win the battle against coronavirus. Since daily COVID-19 cases are increasing, we urge the people to focus on how to remain safe during this pandemic, Swain added.

Meanwhile, the people of the district have found solace in the district going to have mini stadiums in each block, a science park at Chhendipada, parks in every panchayat, a mega drinking water project, tourism circuit, bus terminal, cold storage for farmers and central kitchen to provide cooked food to educational institutions.