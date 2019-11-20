Angul: With the new MV Act in force and nine days left for the relaxation period (for strict checking) to end, Angul police administration has set targets for IICs and OICs of 22 police stations and outposts to catch the drunken drivers/riders and helmetless riders.

Sources said the police have set their eyes exclusively on drunken drivers/riders and helmetless riders. The checking is touted to be very strict with immediate suspension of licence if the person concerned is found in an inebriated state while driving/riding.

Notably, Road Transport and Highway Ministry of India has imposed New Motor Vehicle Act from September 1 and increased the penalties for traffic rule violators across the country.

But the state government had announced partial relaxation for riders for three months i.e. September to December in the state following the mob fury in Bhubaneswar over hefty challans under the new MV Act.

With only nine days left for the relaxation period to end, Angul police are going to take tough measures against the rule violators, said SP Jagmohan Meena.

According to Meena, to save precious lives they will follow the new MV Act “strictly” in the district. The bikers riding without helmets and in inebriated state will be taken to task with imposition of hefty penalties. “Their driving licences will be suspended also,” added Meena.

It was learned that the top police administration has given or set targets to suspend the driving licence of traffic rule violators for IICs and OICs of 22 police stations and outposts in the district.

Police administration will pay special focus on the bike riders without helmets and in inebriated condition.

The district police have sent a letter to the RTO in this regard. Rest of the traffic rule violations will be monitored by the RTO in the district.

SP Meena said the amended MV Act has been in effect in the state for the last three months. “But from December onwards we will take strong action against the violators. Several studies indicate that focusing on rash and drunken driving, as well as wearing a helmet and seat belt, can help reduce the number of road injuries and deaths,” added Meena.

The SP further said, “We have already sent a letter to the RTO about the exclusive practice which will be followed across the district from December 1.”