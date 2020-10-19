Angul: Officials of the Angul forest department arrested four poachers Monday in connection with killing of wild animals and smuggling their flesh and skins. The four accused have been identified as Narayan Bhoi, Daitari Bhoi, Bidyadhar Bhoi, and Bhikari Bhoi.

Sources said, the forest officials had been tipped off that some poachers had entered the in Dhandatopa forest range under Athmallik forest division. They pursued the poachers and apprehended the four while the latter were skinning a wild boar. The poachers had minutes ago killed the animal.

The forest officials seized the boar skin, 20kg flesh, two country-made guns and one axe from the possession of the four poachers. However, four other accomplices managed to flee the spot.

The forest officials said the accused will be court forwarded after their COVID-19 test. Till the report, the poachers will remain in the custody of the forest department.

PNN