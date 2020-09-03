Angul: The Angul district police Wednesday arrested a youth named Bapun Sahu of Adikata village of Kurumatap panchayat under Handapa police limits on the charge of murdering his lover Sujata Nayak.

Notably, the crime was committed August 30 following which Bapun had dumped Sujata’s body in Orada Kerandi nullah in Tusar village.

The incident came to the fore after local sarpanch Satyapriya Karmi lodged a complaint with Kiakata police regarding a body that was found floating in the nullah. During the investigation, it was ascertained that, Bapun, a married man, was involved in an extra-marital affair with the deceased who belonged to Bhimpur village under Kishorenagar police limits.

According to reports, she had severe altercations with Bapun on the ill-fated day following which the latter slit her throat with a blade. She bled to death and her body was disposed in the nullah.

Kiakata police booked the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and produced him in a local court in the afternoon. He was remanded into judicial custody, police sources said.

PNN