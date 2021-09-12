Boinda: Both the state and central governments spend crores of rupees under various schemes to boost rural connectivity. However, there are still a number of villages in Angul district that have been suffering a lot in the absence of roads and bridges, a report said.

Take the case of Kishorenagar block. Thousands of people in five panchayats have been leading a miserable life for lack of proper connectivity.

A PWD road connects Nunukapasi panchayat to Bileinali panchayat via Arjundhara. But the problem on the route is lack of bridges at three different places. People of 11 villages under five panchayats have been pleading with the local administration and leaders to construct bridges to facilitate movement. However, it seems that all their appeals are falling on deaf ears, it was alleged.

According reports, the PWD spent Rs 6.95 crore to build a tar-toped road for a 10.4km stretch. The construction work started in December 2018 and was completed in January 2020.

Locals said that there are three creeks that intersect the route. However, there is no effort at the government level to build bridges at these places. About 15,000 people from 11 villagers commute on this route on a daily basis wading through creek waters.

During the rainy season, the creeks swell up with water and disrupt communication. People of 11 villages like Nunukapasi, Luhamunda, Gan Boinda, Bileinali, Urukula, Saradhamunda, Solanda, Arjundhara, Bhojigotha, Badagobindapur, Garuda, Jambabania, Sataperadia, Badabahal and Baninali have to face acute problems.

“Years have gone by without a solution to our problem. We have been suffering a lot due to commuting woes. Nobody listens to our plight. In the monsoon, the problem gets compounded when the creeks are full. In that case, people have to take a roundabout way to reach their destinations,” locals pointed out.

The creeks named as Bandkadhara, Solanda and Arjundhara throw spanner in the communication while the government has not even paid attention to the need for building bridges to facilitate communication in the region.

Locals say, they have submitted memorandums to the district administration, the secretary of the Public Works department, local people’s representatives and the MP about the urgent need for bridges. However, nothing has been done so far, they said.

SDO of the PWD, Fakir Mohan Sahu said that the department has apprised the government of the need for bridges. “If funds are sanctioned, building of the bridges will start,” he informed.