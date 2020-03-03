Bhubaneswar: Amid tight security, the annual Plus-II examinations conducted by Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) began across the state, Tuesday.

This year, 3,50,800 students (3,06,227 regular and 37,186 ex-regular) from 1,628 colleges are appearing in the examinations across 1,143 centres. The examinations will continue till March 28.

A two-tier security system has been put in place to avoid any kind of malpractice and ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

To curb malpractice, the examinees will have to go through two levels of scrutiny such as physical frisking and admit card verification. Besides, no examinee will be allowed to take question papers out of the exam hall in the middle of the exam.

Further, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres. Mobile phones and electronic gadgets have been strictly prohibited for students inside the exam centres.

These apart, observers, squad members and others associated with examination duty have been directed to submit their mobile phones before the centre superintendents.

