Bhubaneswar: Annual tribal fair ‘Adivasi Mela 2024′ began here Friday showcasing a variety of tribal cultures, traditions, anthropological narratives, and products from different parts of Odisha.

ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka, accompanied by the department secretary, Roopa R Sahoo, inaugurated the 11-day fair at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground.

Tribal talents from various fields were also honoured with a cash reward of Rs 10,000 and a citation as part of the ‘Adivasi Pratibha Samman’ programme.

Talking to reporters, the minister said plans are afoot for a permanent facility to effectively market tribal products and crafts in the near future.

He added, “This would help tribal self-help groups take their business potential to a different level.”

Sahoo said the fair has been held in the city since 1954, after starting in Cuttack in 1951.

She also informed that a multilingual drama festival, featuring different tribal communities, will be organised between February 3 and 5.

Organisers said last year the fair generated over Rs 5 crore in business.

Over the next 11 days, 39 cultural troupes from various districts, sponsored through Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and Micro Project Agencies (MPAs) for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, will perform.

PTI