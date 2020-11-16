Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department said Monday that 1,297 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,297 persons, 142 are from Khordha, 133 from Mayurbhanj, 111 from Cuttack, 100 from Baleswar, 76 from Anugul, 74 from Sundargarh,, 67 from Jagatsinghpur, 62 from Kendrapara, 52 from Puri, 43 from Bolangir, 40 from Bargarh, 37 from Kalahandi, 36 from Sambalpur, 34 from Keonjhar, 32 from Bhadrak and Nuapada, 30 from Jajapur and Nabarangpur, 20 from Dhenkanal, 18 from Koraput, 15 from Nayagarh, 14 from Ganjam and Jharsuguda, 10 from Malkangiri, seven from Boudh and Gajapati, five from Sonepur, four from Deogarh and Rayagada,and 30 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,99,159.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,09,408 with the detection of 749 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,526.

PNN