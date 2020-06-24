Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 135 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 135 persons, 49 are from Ganjam, 19 from Khurdha, 16 from Kalahandi, 14 from Jagatsinghpur, seven from Balasore, six from Cuttack, four each from Angul, Jajpur and Puri, three from Sundargarh, two each from Keonjhar and Kendrapara, one each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 4,123.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 282 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day out of which eight are NDRF personnel who returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal. Of the 282 fresh cases, 256 were reported from different quarantine centres where returnees were staying for preliminary observation and the remaining 26 cases were local contacts.

The state health department has so far tested 2,35,627 samples out of which a total of 4,271 samples were tested Tuesday.