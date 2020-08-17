Bhubaneswar: Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Odisha, so is the rate of recoveries. Odisha registered Monday a total of 1,503 recoveries. It took the total recovery tally in the state to 43,779. Earlier in the day, Odisha had reported a spike of new coronavirus 2,244 cases.

Ganjam district once more emerged on top of the recoveries list with 232 persons testing negative for the COVID-19 virus. All of them were discharged from their respective hospitals. Other districts which registered more than 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours were Cuttack (131), Rayagada (112), Sundargarh (111) and Balasore 101.