Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday said that 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 14 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining two are local contact ones. Of the two local contacts, a 25-year-old male has a travel history to Bhadrak and the other patient, a 32 years old male healthcare service provider, works for a private hospital in the city.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6mGlI65hRW — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 14, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday morning, 122 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 60 have recovered. While there are 58 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.