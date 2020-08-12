Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 1,673 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,673 persons, 389 are from Ganjam, 177 from Khurdha, 163 from Sundargarh, 126 from Cuttack, 120 from Koraput, 100 from Puri, 61 from Sambalpur, 50 from Bargarh, 47 from Keonjhar, 47 from Rayagada, 46 from Kandhamal, 35 from Nayagarh, 34 from Jajpur, 33 from Gajapati, 31 from Kendrapara, 30 from Balasore, 28 from Malkangiri, 26 from Bhadrak, 25 from Mayurbhanj, 24 from Dhenkanal, 21 from Kalahandi, 15 from Bolangir, 14 from Sonepur, 11 from Nabarangpur, eight from Jagatsinghpur, six from Jharsuguda, four from Angul and one each from Boudh and Nuapada.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 36,478.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 50,672 with the detection of record 1,876 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 305.

As many as 1,182 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 694 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. The state tested 32,053 samples for COVID-19 Tuesday, its highest till date.