Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s Health Department said Monday that a total of 203 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the state and are being discharged from their respective hospitals. They were being treated at various COVID-19 facilities across Odisha.

Ganjam district which had earlier reported the highest number of positive cases on the day, also registered the maximum number of recoveries. Sixty people recovered Monday from the deadly virus in Ganjam district.

Other districts which reported recoveries are Gajapati (20), Khurda (19), Cuttack (18), Bhadrak (14), Keonjhar (13), Nayagarh (12), Mayurbhanj (10), Jajpur (nine), Balasore (eight), Kendrapara (seven), Angul (four), Dhenkanal (three), Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur (two each) and Deogarh and Sundargarh (one each).

The total number of recoveries in Odisha now stands at 4,946

It may be mentioned here that the COVID-19 death toll in Odisha mounted to 23 Monday with two more patients succumbing to the disease. The number of cases went up to 6,859 with 245 new persons testing positive for the disease.

The highest number of cases was reported from Ganjam district where 96 persons tested positive for the disease. Other districts which reported fresh cases were Jajpur (40), Khurda (28), Bargarh (10), Jagatsinghpur (nine), Kendrapara (eight), Gajapati, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur and Cuttack (seven each), Sundargarh (six), Mayurbhanj (five), Nayagarh and Dhenkanal (three each), Bhadrak (two), Jharsuguda, Rayagada and Sonepur (one each).

Both the deceased are from Ganjam districts. One is a 52-year-old male while the other is a 48-year-old male.