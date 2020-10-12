Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,577 patients have recovered from COVID-19 infection in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare department said in a tweet Monday evening. Earlier in the day, the state reported 2,423 new cases of coronavirus infections. So the number of recoveries has been more than the new cases reported. All those who have recovered have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities.

With the new recoveries, the total number of recovered patients in the Odisha rose to 2,30,19. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state also came down to 23,377

Cuttack district topped the list of new recoveries with 244 patients testing negative for COVID-19. The other districts that reported more than 100 recoveries are Jajpur (137), Khurda (124), Balasore and Sambalpur (120 each), Kendrapara and Puri (114 each), Sundargarh (111), Angul (108), Bolangir (103) and Mayurbhanj (101).

Substantial number of recoveries was reported from other districts also. They are Bargarh (97), Nuapada (90), Nabarangpur (81), Keonjhar (74), Jagatsinghpur (71), Dhenkanal (69), Bhadrak and Nayagarh (67 each), Jharsuguda (62), Malkangiri (57), Kandhamal (49), Sonepur (45), Kalahandi (39), Ganjam (36), Boudh (34), Koraput (33), Deogarh (23), Rayagada (19) and Gajapati (13).

The state pool which keeps track of people who have come to Odisha and have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, registered 155 recoveries.