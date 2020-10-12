Bhubaneswar: In a sign of hope and great progress in the battle against COVID-19, Odisha reported 2,423 new cases of coronavirus infections in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Monday.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,417 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons. Earlier Sunday the state had reported 2,546 infections.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,040 with 18 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 229 fresh COVID-19 cases, Balasore 42, Bargarh 99, Bhadrak 67, Bolangir 93, Boudh 10, Cuttack 118, Deogarh 17, Dhenkanal 66, Gajapati 7, Ganjam 37, Jagatsinghpur 84, Jajpur 97, Jharsuguda 66, Kalahandi 57, Kandhamal 35, Kendrapada 73, Keonjhar 70, Khurda 359, Koraput 24, Malkangiri 48, Mayurbhanj 128, Nabarangpur 28, Nayagarh 40, Nuapada 63, Puri 73, Rayagada 10, Sambalpur 60, Sonepur 53 and Sundargarh 195. According to the department, the state pool stands at 75.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 25,954. So far 2,54,662 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

With the recovery of 3,342 patients Sunday, a total of 2,27,615 patients have recovered so far with a cumulative total of 37,96,767 tests being conducted in the state till date.

PNN