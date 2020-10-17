Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 2,842 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,842 persons, 434 are from Khordha, 237 from Cuttack, 161 from Nuapada, 148 from Puri, 136 from Sambalpur, 119 from Angul, 117 from Kalahandi, 108 from Jharsuguda, 100 from Jajpur, 94 from Bhadrak, 93 from Bargarh, 92 from Mayurbhanj, 91 from Sundargarh, 85 from Jagatsinghpur, 78 from Nayagarh, 76 from Kendrapara, 68 from Keonjhar, 60 from Dhenkanal, 58 from Bolangir, 53 from Nabarangpur, 50 from Kandhamal, 48 from Sonepur, 41 from Koraput, 41 from Malkangiri, 30 from Ganjam, 27 from Balasore, 21 from Boudh, 18 from Rayagada, 17 from Deogarh, 13 from Gajapati and 128 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,44,227.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,66,345 with the detection of 2,196 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,121.

As many as 1,274 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 922 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 41,353 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 40 lakh.